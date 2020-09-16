Advertisement

UPDATE: New evidence released in Putnam County double murder case

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - Newly released evidence shows the man deputies arrested last month for killing Robert Baker, 12, and Tayton Baker, 14, with a hammer confessed to a witness on the night of August 26th, the same day the boys were found murdered in their beds.

Detectives set up a meeting the next day between Mark Wilson Junior and the witness.

That’s when Wilson Junior admitted he and his girlfriend, the boys' aunt, plotted to kill not only the two teens but also their mother and another four-year-old brother.

Wilson Junior said he did it because the family was putting stress on him by reporting him to the Department of Children and Families.

He said the plan was for him to kill the two teens and for his girlfriend to kill their mother and the four-year-old boy.

Wilson Junior said he was angry his girlfriend did not follow through.

Wilson Junior remains in the Putnam County Jail on two charges of capitol murder.

