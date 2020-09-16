Versatility will pay during pandemic-impacted season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -While it’s disconcerting to have six new positive COVID-19 cases in the last week, the Gators feel equipped to handle the potential for their defense to have players miss games this fall.

Jeremiah Moon, Amari Burney, and Trey Dean are all UF defenders who can play multiple positions.

“I feel spoiled just because I have bodies and so it’s the next guy up mentality,” said Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson. “It has allowed us to move guys around and have guys play with different guys. It’s a different mixture when you get somebody who’s never been on the field together, how they talk, how they communicate.”

Robinson said he is impressed with Ventrell Miller’s leadership at the middle linebacker position. Mohamoud Diabate can also be moved around to keep opposing quarterbacks off-balance.

Florida kicks off a week from Saturday at Ole Miss.

