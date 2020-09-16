Advertisement

We’re Open: Sweetberries Eatery and Frozen Custard

Sweetberries has been serving up sandwiches, soups, hotdogs, salads and custard for nearly eight years.
By Brianda Villegas
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For nearly eight years, Sweetberries Eatery and Frozen Custard has been serving up sandwiches, soups, hotdogs, salads and custard. Vanilla and chocolate custard is available daily and there is also a calendar on their website with the custard flavor of the day.

“We were actually the first frozen custard in Gainesville, there’s a couple of others now but we think it’s the best kind of ice-cream out there,” Sweetberries Co-Owner Jane Osmond said.

At the start of the pandemic, Sweetberries was only allowed to offer take-out or delivery for their customers and cut back on the amount of employees needed on staff.

“Well it was very stressful, not just because you’re worried about your community and your family and all of that but when you have a business, a small business to worry about and all the people that work for you, how are you going to keep the employees so they have a pay check coming in,” Osmond said.

She also said Sweetberries was able to receive a PPP loan and received aid from the CARES Act.

“If we hadn’t gotten that, we could very well be out of business now. That really helped a lot,” she said.

Sweetberries does offer customers in-door seating, take-out and delivery.

“Of course we have our walk-up window which makes it easier for people who still don’t feel safe going indoors. Then we got the deck so people can sit out in the fresh air,” Osmond said.

Tables on the deck are socially distanced and a mask is required to enter as per the county ordinance.

“We’re so grateful for Gainesville and all of our Sweetberries fans that have helped us stay in business,” Osmond said.

Sweetbreads also has locations in Bradenton and Sarasota.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Santa Fe College announces the cancellation of the 2021 Spring Arts Festival

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Santa Fe College and the Santa Fe College Foundation announced on Wednesday that the 2021 Spring Arts Festival is canceled.

News

Williston City Council president resigns

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
President of the Williston City Council Charles Goodman has resigned.

News

New Leadership at Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The agency responsible for unemployment payments has a new leader as of this week. He's set to face big challenges in the coming months as unemployment claims keep coming.

News

Happening now: ’Black Lives Matter’ protest in Ocala

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Marion County young democrats group is rallying in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Latest News

News

Happening now: ’Black Lives Matter’ protest in Ocala

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Marion County young democrats group is rallying in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

News

LifeSouth seeks blood donors to help Alabama blood centers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A local blood bank is asking for donors to help blood centers impacted by Hurricane Sally.

News

UPDATE: New evidence released in Putnam County double murder case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Wilson Junior admitted to a witness that he and his girlfriend, the boys' aunt, plotted to kill not only the two teens but also their mother and another four-year-old brother.

News

UPDATE: New evidence released in Putnam County double murder case

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

TROPICAL UPDATE

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Sally Weakening Over Alabama

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 5 hours ago