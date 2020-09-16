We’re Open: Sweetberries Eatery and Frozen Custard

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For nearly eight years, Sweetberries Eatery and Frozen Custard has been serving up sandwiches, soups, hotdogs, salads and custard. Vanilla and chocolate custard is available daily and there is also a calendar on their website with the custard flavor of the day.

“We were actually the first frozen custard in Gainesville, there’s a couple of others now but we think it’s the best kind of ice-cream out there,” Sweetberries Co-Owner Jane Osmond said.

At the start of the pandemic, Sweetberries was only allowed to offer take-out or delivery for their customers and cut back on the amount of employees needed on staff.

“Well it was very stressful, not just because you’re worried about your community and your family and all of that but when you have a business, a small business to worry about and all the people that work for you, how are you going to keep the employees so they have a pay check coming in,” Osmond said.

She also said Sweetberries was able to receive a PPP loan and received aid from the CARES Act.

“If we hadn’t gotten that, we could very well be out of business now. That really helped a lot,” she said.

Sweetberries does offer customers in-door seating, take-out and delivery.

“Of course we have our walk-up window which makes it easier for people who still don’t feel safe going indoors. Then we got the deck so people can sit out in the fresh air,” Osmond said.

Tables on the deck are socially distanced and a mask is required to enter as per the county ordinance.

“We’re so grateful for Gainesville and all of our Sweetberries fans that have helped us stay in business,” Osmond said.

Sweetbreads also has locations in Bradenton and Sarasota.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.