Williston City Council president resigns

President of the Williston City Council, Charles Goodman, has resigned., saying the city mayor is 'out of control'
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - President of the Williston City Council, Charles Goodman, has resigned.

Goodman told TV20 that city Mayor Jerry Robinson is “out of control”. He says the major factors contributing to his decision include: Robinson denouncing the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement and ignoring the city council in the hiring process for a new city manager.

Earlier this month, community members told TV20 that there’s a racial divide within the city after a spell of recent shooting.

According to Goodman, the shootings that happened in Williston were news he never thought would be true for his city.

“Racism exists. When you go to the point of saying it’s systemic ... that means it’s out of control ... that there are people doing this on a system-wide basis ... I don’t believe that’s true in the city that I am the president of.”

Meanwhile, Robinson did not want to comment about the shootings and, when asked about his opinion on the Black Lives Matter movement itself, he said:

“I don’t support the Black Lives Matter movement, period. All lives matter. You can quote me on that.”

When reached for comment on Goodman’s resignation, Mayor Robinson said he had no comment.

