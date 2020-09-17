A passenger tries to sneak three knives onto a Gainesville flight

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A passenger is facing a $4,000 fine after trying to sneak knives on a flight from Gainesville, Fla. to Charlotte, N.C..

According to the Transportation Security Administration’s tweet, the three knives were hidden in a hollowed-out book, however, the TSA agents at the Gainesville Regional Airport were able to detect the knives when the passenger’s items went through the x-ray.

The passenger’s name was not released.

WCJB is following up on the story.

.@TSA officers @GNVAirport stopped these 3 knives from getting on a plane. 57-year-old heading to @CLTAirport thought a hollowed out book would trick us. Not! Our officers - expert at interpreting X-ray images - found the threat and the passenger faces a fine of more than $4,000. pic.twitter.com/aNPGva56X3 — TSA_Gulf (@TSA_Gulf) September 16, 2020

