A passenger tries to sneak three knives onto a Gainesville flight
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A passenger is facing a $4,000 fine after trying to sneak knives on a flight from Gainesville, Fla. to Charlotte, N.C..
According to the Transportation Security Administration’s tweet, the three knives were hidden in a hollowed-out book, however, the TSA agents at the Gainesville Regional Airport were able to detect the knives when the passenger’s items went through the x-ray.
The passenger’s name was not released.
WCJB is following up on the story.
