Alachua County pets up for adoption

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Alachua County Animal Shelter is waiving all adoption fees this month a part of their “Furr-canne” alert.

Curbside pickup is available Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable pets that you may want to take home:

Baby is a 7-year-old domestic longhair kitty.

They had to give her a bit of a haircut, to help her out when they took her in, but they say it has not slowed her down at all. This girl loves attention.

--

Buster is an 8-year-old American Stafford-shire.

Shelter staff said he is a very cool old guy; who’s low-key, friendly, and well trained.

--

Redford is a 4-year-old bulldog. He’s a bit more energetic than Buster, but still well behaved, especially if you have a treat waiting for him after he shows off his tricks.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses. They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit by emailing ACAS@alachuacounty.us

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.