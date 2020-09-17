Advertisement

AT&T considers ads for cheaper phone bill

AT&T CEO John Stankey thinks some customers might be interested in accepting targeted ads on their phones to save $5 or $10 on their monthly bills.
AT&T CEO John Stankey thinks some customers might be interested in accepting targeted ads on their phones to save $5 or $10 on their monthly bills.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - AT&T is considering offering wireless phone plans partially paid for by advertising, according to the company’s CEO.

AT&T CEO John Stankey says he thinks some customers might be interested in accepting ads on their phones to save $5 or $10 on their monthly bills.

The idea has been tried in the past by other carriers, but it’s never been successful. But Stankey says AT&T has a lot more data on customers, which means ads could be targeted better.

The company advertising business incorporates data that comes from both inside and outside its ecosystem, which Stankey admits could raise privacy concerns.

It’s unclear exactly how the ads would be presented. If the plan goes through, it could launch as early as next year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Maya Moore now wed, to wrongfully jailed man she helped free

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Basketball star Maya Moore has married Jonathan Irons, the Missouri man she helped work to free from prison after a 22-year-old wrongful conviction.

National

After Sally: Rescue, recovery and a wary eye on rivers

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
At least eight waterways in south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle were expected to hit major flood stage by Thursday. Some of the crests could break records, submerge bridges and flood some homes.

National

Hurricane Sally rips through southeast

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Hurricane Sally tore a path of destruction through Florida and Alabama.

National

Showdown set as US to declare UN sanctions on Iran are back

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE and EDITH M. LEDERER
Virtually alone in the world, the Trump administration will announce on Saturday that U.N. sanctions on Iran eased under the 2015 nuclear deal are back in force. But the other members of the U.N. Security Council, including U.S. allies, disagree and have vowed to ignore the step.

News

Daylight Saving Time could stay during the pandemic

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
You may not have to adjust your clocks back an hour in November because U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott introduced a bill to keep daylight saving time during the pandemic.

Latest News

National

Take a look: Monkey takes selfies on man's phone; firefighters sing to lighten mood

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
A lost phone is found loaded with monkey selfies, and a group of firefighters sing through a much-need respite after nine days straight battling wildfires.

National Politics

Barr takes aim at prosecutors inside his own Justice Dept.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
Rejecting the notion that prosecutors should have final say in cases that they bring, Barr described them instead as part of the “permanent bureaucracy” and suggested they need to be supervised, and even reined in, by politically appointed leaders accountable to the president and Congress.

National Politics

Barr calls coronavirus closures intrusions on liberties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday that a lockdown is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in history, aside from slavery.

National Politics

300 and counting: Push by feds to arrest in US protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has seized on the demonstrations and an aggressive federal response to showcase what the president says is his law-and-order prowess, claiming he’s countering rising crime in cities run by Democrats.

National

RAW: Sally washes boats ashore, floods roads in Orange Beach, Ala.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Along the coastline, the hurricane turned streets into rivers, ripped roofs off buildings and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands.