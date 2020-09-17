Advertisement

Bradford Co. Middle School student told to take off “I can’t breath” mask

A student at Bradford Middle School was asked to removed their "Black Lives Matter" face mask.
Sep. 17, 2020
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A student at Bradford County Middle was told by their teacher earlier this week to take off a mask that had phrase “I can’t breath, Black Lives Matter” on it. However, the school argues it’s not about the actual movement.

Assistant Superintendent David Harris confirmed that the teacher determined that the mask violated the school’s dress code, and was causing, or could cause, a disturbance that could interrupt their classes’s learning.

Harris tells TV20 that in the past they have advised students against wearing clothing that depicted other images that other students may find offensive like the Confederate flag.

According to the Code of Conduct, approved for the 2020-2021 school year: “The dress code is not inclusive of all items that may be deemed inappropriate. The school administration may limit student attire any time such attire is believed to adversely affect classroom instruction or the school environment. Therefore any item that disrupts classroom instruction or the school campus will not be allowed.”

Harris notes that this code would apply to anyone wearing anything that might be deemed inappropriate, which could also include a student wearing a Confederate battle flag or the phrase “All Lives Matter” on a mask or other article of clothing.

Students at Bradford County Schools are not required to wear face mask, but they are recommended to in the Code of Conduct.

For more on this topic, including statements from the student’s mother, click this link to our news-partners at News4Jax.

