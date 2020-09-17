Caught on camera: Sanitation workers break it down to ‘Cupid Shuffle’

(Gray News) – Who says work can’t be fun?

Three sanitation workers in Keansburg, New Jersey, bust a move while picking up the neighborhood trash.

The men are dancing to the “Cupid Shuffle.”

Kenneth Cook caught the impromptu jam on his security camera.

“These guys are the hype!!” Cook said on Facebook. "Thanks so much for sending positive vibes this morning!

#workhard #morningvibes #positivity #nj Posted by Kenneth Cook on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

