Drivers embrace Gatornationals return

Event rescheduled for Sept. 25-27
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Back in March, NHRA drivers were either traveling to Gainesville or had just arrived for Gatornationals when the sports world was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Next week, drivers are back with Gainesville’s premier annual spectator sporting event set for Sept. 25-27 at Gainesville Raceway.

Driver Jack Beckman of the Funny Car division is among those looking to make a splash next week.  Beckman is coming off a victory at U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, but he isn’t sure he’ll be racing next year.  If 2020 ends up being his final race in Gainesville, he wants to make it count.

“I always say you never know if your last win was your last win,” said Beckman.  “Gainesville has always been a major. It’s an upside-down world but I still want that Gainesville trophy.”

A limited number of spectators will be allowed at the races and will be required to remain socially distanced.

