Faculty Senate votes to move University of Florida spring break

The Faculty Senate has voted to change the date for spring break.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Faculty Senate has voted to make a change to the 2020-2021 calendar on Thursday.

The organization voted to move the University of Florida spring break from March 6-13 to Jan. 4-8 - classes would run from Jan 11. - Apr. 21. There will be no extra break during that time aside from Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18.

This would also mean that winter break and spring break are now back-to-back.

Students will be on break from Dec. 19 to Jan. 11.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

