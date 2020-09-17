Advertisement

Fla. woman attacked, beaten in dispute over Walmart parking spot

By WPLG Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIE, Fla. (WPLG) - Police are searching for three suspects after a Florida woman says she was attacked and beaten up in a dispute over a parking spot outside Walmart.

Joann Pedro decided to stop at Walmart to pick up a few things Tuesday after her recent move to Davie, Florida. She waited a few minutes for an older man to pull out of a parking spot, but when he finally did, a woman in a Mercedes cut her off, stealing the spot.

“So, I put down my window and said, ‘I’ve been waiting here six or seven minutes. Are you guys really going to take the parking space?’ She started cussing,” Pedro said.

Noticing another spot nearby, Pedro decided to just park there and move on with her day, but when a bottle was thrown at her car, she called the police and moved closer to the Mercedes to get the license plate number.

“I tried to get the license plate, so I could give it to the dispatcher I was speaking to, and they just attacked me,” Pedro said. “They hit me with a bottle, so I have the bruise. I have my neck and shoulders, they’re all bruised.”

The incident was caught on camera. Police believe the attackers were a mother and her two adult children in their late teens to early 20s.

Eventually, all three got back into the Mercedes, taking Pedro’s things with them, before they sped off. Pedro says she is scared of what they could do because she is a single mother with no family in the area.

“I’m scared. They have my license, my house keys, my phone,” she said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may be able to identify the suspects to call Broward Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2020 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

RAW: High tides from Hurricane Sally lead to flooding in Pensacola, Fla.

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, Wednesday morning as a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds. It moved slowly, exacerbating the effect of heavy rains.

National

After Sally: Rescue, recovery and a wary eye on rivers

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
At least eight waterways in south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle were expected to hit major flood stage by Thursday. Some of the crests could break records, submerge bridges and flood some homes.

National

CDC director encourages use of face masks during wait for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
Dr. Robert Redfield says a limited vaccine supply may be accessible later this year, but the general public likely won't see it until late 2021. President Trump disagrees with that timeline.

National

22 injured after construction cranes collide in Texas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The cause of the accident was still under investigation.

Latest News

National

Victim shares horrifying details of assault in Walmart parking lot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The incident allegedly began when the suspects stole a parking space the victim had been waiting for.

News

GRU sends mutual aid to Alabama

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
As the gulf coast deals with the aftermath of hurricane sally, help is on the way from north central Florida.A crew of 16 left Gainesville and tonight they stopped in Crestview before heading to the city of Fairhope, Alabama Tomorrow.Earlier this month GRU sent a mutual aid crew of twelve to Louisiana to help those who lost power due to Hurricane Laura.Workers helped restore power to people in two towns.

National Politics

Trump says he can talk GOP into going for ‘larger’ virus aid

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump is particularly focused on getting a second round of stimulus checks to Americans. But top Republicans are shrugging off the president's call and suggesting they are unwilling to push their offer much higher than $1 trillion.

News

Several Fire Rescue Crews sent to Panhandle for Hurricane Sally relief

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Some North Central Florida fire rescue crews also left today to provide relief after hurricane sally.Tonight teams from Alachua, Clay, Marion and two other counties departed.Alachua county is sending a medical support unit and another rescue unit with six crew members total.The units are being sent as part of the statewide emergency response plan says Fire Chief Harold Theus "We do that because if we were ever able to have a hurricane hit our area we would certainly want to have those resources come in and help us. And as you can imagine for a first responder whose area has been impacted by a hurricane, they're responding to the calls and dealing with the problem of their homes themselves."The crews are stopping in Tallahassee before being sent wherever they are needed most.They will be gone for about a week before another crew is sent to relieve them if necessary.

Local

Fire Rescue Crews sent to Panhandle

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

GRU sends aid to Alabama

Updated: 5 hours ago