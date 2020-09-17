Advertisement

Gainesville park to potentially be renamed

Gainesville city commissioners will vote Thursday to rename J.J. Finley Park after Carolyn Beatrice Parker.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A park in Gainesville could be getting a new name soon.

The Gainesville city commission meets Thursday to discuss renaming J.J. Finley park. The park is located on 5th Ave.

The park is adjacent to the now Carolyn Beatrice-Parker Elementary school, and, according to the city commission, it would be logical to rename the park after Beatrice-Parker as well.

The school’s name was changed in August from J.J. Finley Elementary school. The Gator Chapter of the NAACP encouraged the city to rename the school, which was named after Confederate General Jesse Johnson Finley.

If the name change is approved, the only cost associated with the change will be to update the sign at the park, according to the city. They estimate the cost to be less than $500 and it will be paid with money from the Wild Spaces and Public Places fund.

Beatrice-Parker is a Gainesville native who worked on the Dayton Project, a portion of the Manhattan Project, as a physician. She later came back to Gainesville and became the first Black woman to teach in the Alachua County School District.

