Gators make the grade in preseason All-SEC selections

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -University of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts have been voted to the preseason All-SEC first team by conference coaches. Trask’s selection is the first by a Gator quarterback since Tim Tebow in 2009.

Cornerbacks Kaiir Elam and Marco Wilson, plus linebacker Ventrell Miller earned second team recognition, while defensive lineman Zach Carter, receiver Kadarius Toney, and kicker Evan McPherson were chosen for the third team.

Florida opens the pandemic-impacted 2020 season a week from Saturday at Ole Miss. Head coach Dan Mullen addressed some of the changes teams must deal with on the road out of concern for COVID-19 spread.

“You show up at the stadium and we’re using a different locker room, we’re using different meeting rooms,” said Mullen. “We’re going to have a specifically designed seat on the busses to the airport, different groups leave at different times, so it’ll be a bunch.”

Travel rosters this season are reduced to 70 players, compared to 80 for teams at home.

