GRU sends mutual aid to Alabama

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

As the gulf coast deals with the aftermath of hurricane sally, help is on the way from north central Florida.

A crew of 16 left Gainesville and tonight they stopped in Crestview before heading to the city of Fairhope,

Alabama Tomorrow.

Earlier this month GRU sent a mutual aid crew of twelve to Louisiana to help those who lost power due to

Hurricane Laura.

Workers helped restore power to people in two towns.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.