ICYMI: Wednesday Sept. 16th

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The president of the Williston city council is stepping down, and a school bus crash sent two to the hospital. TV20′s Claudia Bellofatto has those stories, in case you missed it:

Following comments made by Williston’s mayor about Black Lives Matter, city council president Charles Goodman has resigned.

Goodman said mayor Jerry Robinson is quote “out of control”.

He said Robinson’s denouncing of the black lives matter movement, and ignoring the city council in the hiring of a new city manager, were major factors in his decision to leave.

When we reached out for comment on the matter, mayor Robinson said he had no response.

Two people were hospitalized after a car crashed into an Alachua county school bus Wednesday.

The crash happened on University ave. near Loften high school.

Flames erupted from the car after it ran into the back of a school bus, then smashed through a power pole, breaking it in half.

School resource officers said there were no students on the bus, but the bus-aide and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital.

Cross City Rehabilitation and Care Center was recognized as the only assisted living facility in the state to have no patients test positive for COVID-19.

Management said the staff’s dedication to following CDC guidelines is what helped keep the virus away, including wearing face masks, and increased cleaning.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.