Lubavitch-Chabad to host food, mask distribution

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -People in Gainesville will have the opportunity to pick up free food and masks on Thursday.

The Lubavitch-Chabad Center will be holding the drive-thru giveaway starting at 3 pm and lasting until 6 pm. This is the centers sixth COVID-19 distribution and the center is located at 2021 NW 5th Ave.

The distribution is also being held to honor the upcoming Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah.

“We must do everything in our power to support a safe and healthy society," Mrs. Chanie Goldman, co-director of the Center, said in a press release. “Masks and healthy food are necessities to help people stay well and safe. This is a wonderful way to share the spirit on the Jewish New Year with the entire community and to bring physical and spiritual, positive energy to the world.”

Masks and food boxes will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Food boxes will include fresh salads, fruits and vegetables.

