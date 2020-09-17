Advertisement

Marion County Public Schools introduces strict guidelines for sporting events

Football season is back for high school teams across north-central Florida, and new protocols are in place to ensure the season continues. The cheers inside high school stadiums and arenas may sound a little muffled this year because of face masks. Marion County Public Schools is doing everything to prepare students and fans for a winning season.
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - School districts across north-central Florida elected to have a high school football season this year. Jody Phillips, a Program Specialist for Marion County Public Schools athletic department, believes fans, coaches, student-athletes, and students must be proactive.

Marion County school leaders have made changes to their ticket policy, and a select group of students will receive four ticket vouchers.

“What that allows us and what we’ve calculated out is that in all of our venues, that keeps us below the governor’s requirement of 50% or less.”

Masks are required for coaches, trainers, and other adults on the sidelines and those not playing.

All of those non-eligible folks would be masked all the time."

Certain groups sitting in the stands must wear a mask.

“Students do have to abide by the code of conduct, or else there is certainly a set of consequences for them. Adults, on the other hand, it would be a little different, and certainly, it would be handled a little differently.”

They haven’t decided a consequence if an adult ignores the health guidelines because people have been complying. The food you snack on while watching the game in the stands will be pre-packaged for the games.

“We’re not preparing any food on-site or anything. All of the food would be pre-packaged and prepared from health department approved vendors.”

The school district is providing everyone with all of the equipment to make this a winning season.

“Our stadiums are marked with distancing in mind, and it shows fans what distancing would look like.”

Everyone is cheering for a healthy and safe season.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

