Advertisement

Ocala company to increase COVID-19 test manufacturing

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala based company plans to increase it’s production of COVID-19 testing kits.

Artemis Plastics will be utilizing a second manufacturing facility, solely designed to create and assemble medical devices. The company will initially focus on producing COVID-19 test kits, but will also use the facility to make other devices in the future.

“I am delighted to say Artemis Plastics, LLC has acquired a new manufacturing space in Ocala,”Gary Mishkin, CEO of Artemis Plastics said in a press release, “We project the need for as many as 100 operators in order to reach our production goals.”

The new facility will be used as part of “Project Test”. Project Test is a partnership between the city of Ocala, Marion County, the Chamber and Economic Partnership, as well as CareerSource LLM with the intent to help increase the supply of COVID-19 resoruces.

The new facility will be 30,000 square feet be located in the Ocala International Commerce Park.

According to the company, the facility will have the initial capability to produce a million test kits per month. The end-goal is to be able to produce a million tests a week.

The company will handle various aspects of the test making process, including creating injection molds, assembling the kits, pouching them and distributing kits.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

UF group to celebrate Constitution day

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
UF chapter of 'Turning Point USA' to celebrate Constitution day

News

GRU sends mutual aid to Alabama

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
As the gulf coast deals with the aftermath of hurricane sally, help is on the way from north central Florida.A crew of 16 left Gainesville and tonight they stopped in Crestview before heading to the city of Fairhope, Alabama Tomorrow.Earlier this month GRU sent a mutual aid crew of twelve to Louisiana to help those who lost power due to Hurricane Laura.Workers helped restore power to people in two towns.

News

Several Fire Rescue Crews sent to Panhandle for Hurricane Sally relief

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Some North Central Florida fire rescue crews also left today to provide relief after hurricane sally.Tonight teams from Alachua, Clay, Marion and two other counties departed.Alachua county is sending a medical support unit and another rescue unit with six crew members total.The units are being sent as part of the statewide emergency response plan says Fire Chief Harold Theus "We do that because if we were ever able to have a hurricane hit our area we would certainly want to have those resources come in and help us. And as you can imagine for a first responder whose area has been impacted by a hurricane, they're responding to the calls and dealing with the problem of their homes themselves."The crews are stopping in Tallahassee before being sent wherever they are needed most.They will be gone for about a week before another crew is sent to relieve them if necessary.

Local

Fire Rescue Crews sent to Panhandle

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

GRU sends aid to Alabama

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Separate messages on separate sidewalks: BLM Protestors and counter-protestors crowd Downtown Ocala

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
More than 150 people stood at every street corner outside of Ocala’s Downtown Square to protest for Black Lives Matter or for President Donald Trump’s re-election.

News

Protest in Downtown Ocala

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Confusion over Delta face mask policy causes trouble for one local mom

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
A local mom says she was harassed by a flight crew after she wanted clarity about Delta's face mask policy.

News

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy dies with COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Clay County Sheriff’s office announced the death of Sergeant Eric Twisdale Wednesday. His death is being treated as a line of duty death related to COVID-19.

News

DEVELOPING: 911 lines down in Ocala

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
According to Ocala Police, 911 lines are down for the city and county.