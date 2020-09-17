Ocala company to increase COVID-19 test manufacturing

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala based company plans to increase it’s production of COVID-19 testing kits.

Artemis Plastics will be utilizing a second manufacturing facility, solely designed to create and assemble medical devices. The company will initially focus on producing COVID-19 test kits, but will also use the facility to make other devices in the future.

“I am delighted to say Artemis Plastics, LLC has acquired a new manufacturing space in Ocala,”Gary Mishkin, CEO of Artemis Plastics said in a press release, “We project the need for as many as 100 operators in order to reach our production goals.”

The new facility will be used as part of “Project Test”. Project Test is a partnership between the city of Ocala, Marion County, the Chamber and Economic Partnership, as well as CareerSource LLM with the intent to help increase the supply of COVID-19 resoruces.

The new facility will be 30,000 square feet be located in the Ocala International Commerce Park.

According to the company, the facility will have the initial capability to produce a million test kits per month. The end-goal is to be able to produce a million tests a week.

The company will handle various aspects of the test making process, including creating injection molds, assembling the kits, pouching them and distributing kits.

