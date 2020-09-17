Several Fire Rescue Crews sent to Panhandle for Hurricane Sally relief

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Some North Central Florida fire rescue crews also left today to provide relief

after hurricane sally.

Tonight teams from Alachua, Clay, Marion and two other counties departed.

Alachua county is sending a medical support unit and another rescue unit with six crew members total.

The units are being sent as part of the statewide emergency response plan says Fire Chief Harold Theus

“We do that because if we were ever able to have a hurricane hit our area we would certainly want to

have those resources come in and help us. And as you can imagine for a first responder whose area has

been impacted by a hurricane, they’re responding to the calls and dealing with the problem of their

homes themselves.”

The crews are stopping in Tallahassee before being sent wherever they are needed most.

They will be gone for about a week before another crew is sent to relieve them if necessary.

