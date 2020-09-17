Advertisement

The Columbia County Report : Sept 17th

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Covid-19 pandemic has caused outbreaks in the prison system that has also affected many corrections officers. FGC has been asked by the

department of corrections to increase the number of trainees in the program to 100 per eleven week program and a total of 300 per

year says John Jewett executive director of public safety programs.

“Because of the numbers of trainees that we are trying to get through the basic corrections program we are expanding our capacity

by renovating a facility the college has acquired in lake city”

The old boys club facility acquired earlier this year is located just 2 miles from the main campus. The 175,000 dollar cost for the

renovations will come from the foundation for Florida gateway college. Construction is expected to last 3 months and the first classes

to begin in January.

The city of lake city moved forward this week with upgrades to the municipal airports runway lighting. The Florida department of

transportation and the city had planned to share the cost the of the $425,000 rehab, but due to the pandemic’s financial impacts,

FDOT has agreed to cover 100% of the installation project says Roland Luster, Lake City Gateway Airport Manager.

“This will be the last phase of all our lighting projects at the airport, and we will have 100% now new led lights which are much more

dependable and much brighter that the old type of aircraft lights they used to use, runway lights.”

The airport’s secondary runway can currently only be used during daylight hours due to years of water damage making the lighting

and wiring unreliable. The upgraded system will be insulated from ground water and will allow pilots to activate the lights from the air

for nighttime landings. The improvements are expected to begin in the coming months with the project completed by the end of the

year.

Columbia county commissioners are meeting this afternoon and on the agenda will be the approval to move forward with design work

on a 10.2 million dollar wastewater treatment plant for the east side of lake city. Jones Edmunds will present their proposal for 927,000

dollars to design and prepare bid documents for the wastewater treatment plant being built to handle several east lake city facilities

and the new weyerhaeuser mega industrial park. The county received a grant from the Florida department of economic opportunity for

the project. If approved the design work should take until February of next year with construction set to begin in June with completion

in June of 2022.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

University of Florida’s Turning Point U.S.A. celebrates Constitution Day

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Turning Point U.S.A. passed out free pocket-sized constitutions to celebrate Constitution Day at the Plaza of the Americas at the University of Florida.

News

The Columbia County Report : Sep. 17th

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

Bradford County student told to take off Black Lives Matter mask

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

Faculty Senate votes to move University of Florida spring break

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Faculty Senate has voted to move spring break to an earlier date in 2021.

Latest News

News

Amendment Four Would Require ‘Do Over’ Votes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
In the last three decades, voters have saved themselves billions in property taxes, limited how long politicians can stay in office and improved overall health through constitutional amendments, but a yes on Amendment four on November’s ballot could be the end of citizen amendments.

News

Attack Ads Target Democratic Party PPP Loan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Democratic candidates in the state are now facing attack ads from their Republican opponents, accusing their campaigns of receiving funds from a pandemic assistance loan meant for small businesses.

News

New wetland recharge park opens in Ocala

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

New wetland recharge park opens in Ocala

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
The City of Ocala has finished construction of its new Wetland Recharge Park, and it’s not your average park.   The thing that makes this park different are three different bodies of water called ‘cells.’

News

A passenger tries to sneak three knives onto a Gainesville flight

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A passenger is facing a $4,000 fine after trying to sneak knives on a flight from Gainesville to Charlotte.

News

WATCH: Alachua County School bus catches fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
No one was injured after a school bus at Lincoln Middle School caught fire.