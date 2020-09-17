Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Micanopy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are behind bars after they were caught with fentanyl and heroin.

Gainesville police arrested Chaswan Battle and Carla Turner on drug trafficking charges on Wednesday night.

Police say they pulled Battle and Turner’s car over in Micanopy for illegal tinted windows near the Micanopy Inn. After a K-9 search of the car, police found nearly 120 grams of fentanyl and nearly 26 grams of heroin.

They are both being held in the Alachua County jail.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.