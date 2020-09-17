UF group to celebrate Constitution day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida chapter of conservative advocacy group 'Turning Point USA" will be celebrating Constitution day on Thursday.

The group plans to hold the celebration in Plaza of the America’s, on the UF campus, from 10 am to 2 pm, weather provided.

People can pick up a pocket sized version of the Constitution, as well as other merchandise.

