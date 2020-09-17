Advertisement

UF group to celebrate Constitution day

The 'Turning Point USA" chapter at UF will be giving away free pocket Constitutions Thursday
The 'Turning Point USA" chapter at UF will be giving away free pocket Constitutions Thursday(file)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida chapter of conservative advocacy group 'Turning Point USA" will be celebrating Constitution day on Thursday.

The group plans to hold the celebration in Plaza of the America’s, on the UF campus, from 10 am to 2 pm, weather provided.

People can pick up a pocket sized version of the Constitution, as well as other merchandise.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Ocala company to increase COVID-19 test manufacturing

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Ocala based company to expand to second facility to increase COVID-19 test kit capacity

News

GRU sends mutual aid to Alabama

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
As the gulf coast deals with the aftermath of hurricane sally, help is on the way from north central Florida.A crew of 16 left Gainesville and tonight they stopped in Crestview before heading to the city of Fairhope, Alabama Tomorrow.Earlier this month GRU sent a mutual aid crew of twelve to Louisiana to help those who lost power due to Hurricane Laura.Workers helped restore power to people in two towns.

News

Several Fire Rescue Crews sent to Panhandle for Hurricane Sally relief

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Some North Central Florida fire rescue crews also left today to provide relief after hurricane sally.Tonight teams from Alachua, Clay, Marion and two other counties departed.Alachua county is sending a medical support unit and another rescue unit with six crew members total.The units are being sent as part of the statewide emergency response plan says Fire Chief Harold Theus "We do that because if we were ever able to have a hurricane hit our area we would certainly want to have those resources come in and help us. And as you can imagine for a first responder whose area has been impacted by a hurricane, they're responding to the calls and dealing with the problem of their homes themselves."The crews are stopping in Tallahassee before being sent wherever they are needed most.They will be gone for about a week before another crew is sent to relieve them if necessary.

Local

Fire Rescue Crews sent to Panhandle

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

GRU sends aid to Alabama

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Separate messages on separate sidewalks: BLM Protestors and counter-protestors crowd Downtown Ocala

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
More than 150 people stood at every street corner outside of Ocala’s Downtown Square to protest for Black Lives Matter or for President Donald Trump’s re-election.

News

Protest in Downtown Ocala

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Confusion over Delta face mask policy causes trouble for one local mom

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
A local mom says she was harassed by a flight crew after she wanted clarity about Delta's face mask policy.

News

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy dies with COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Clay County Sheriff’s office announced the death of Sergeant Eric Twisdale Wednesday. His death is being treated as a line of duty death related to COVID-19.

News

DEVELOPING: 911 lines down in Ocala

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
According to Ocala Police, 911 lines are down for the city and county.