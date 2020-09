GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization celebrated the signing of a popular political charter in U.S. history.

Turning Point U.S.A. passed out free pocket-sized constitutions to celebrate Constitution Day at the Plaza of the Americas at the University of Florida.

Sept. 17, 2020 commemorates the signing of the U.S. constitution 233 years ago.

“We love what the constitution has given to us,” said Carter Mermer, UF Turning Point U.S.A. president. “We believe America is the greatest country in the world and people always ask why and this is the reason.”

Mermer further explained why the constitution is important.

“There are 27 amendments and they all give us liberty,” Mermer said. “I think its just really cool.”

The organization was founded in 2012 and they host meetings twice a month.

Turning Point USA TPUSA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote freedom.

