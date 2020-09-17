WATCH: Alachua County School bus catches fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A school bus at Lincoln Middle School in Alachua County caught on fire around 11:00A.M. Thursday morning.

According to Gainesville Fire Rescue, no students were aboard the bus when it caught fire, and the driver and driver’s aide were able to evacuate the bus before the flames spread too far. Both were uninjured.

A passerby named Andrew Little was able to capture the fire with his cell phone, his video showing the front of the bus completely consumed in flames.

He was streaming live on Facebook when fire fighter’s with GFR arrived, who were able to quickly control the blaze.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.