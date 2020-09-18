Advertisement

Columbia County commissioners approve funding to design $10,000,000 water treatment facility

Columbia County commissioners took another step forward in building a $10,000,000 wastewater treatment facility.
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners took another step forward in building a $10,000,000 wastewater treatment facility.

Commissioners unanimously approved an outlay of $927,000 to Jones Edmunds to begin design work on the project. The plant is designed to serve a number of east Lake City customers, particularly the new North Florida Mega Industrial Park.

The final design should be finished in February, with construction scheduled to begin next June.

