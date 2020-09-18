Columbia County commissioners approve funding to design $10,000,000 water treatment facility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners took another step forward in building a $10,000,000 wastewater treatment facility.

Commissioners unanimously approved an outlay of $927,000 to Jones Edmunds to begin design work on the project. The plant is designed to serve a number of east Lake City customers, particularly the new North Florida Mega Industrial Park.

The final design should be finished in February, with construction scheduled to begin next June.

