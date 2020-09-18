Escaped Connecticut beef-a-lo set to live out final days in Gainesville.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Where’s the beef-a-lo?

An escaped beef-a-lo in Connecticut that made a daring escape will retire in North Central Florida, after he gets caught.

In Plymouth Connecticut on August 3rd, Buddy the beef-a-lo decided it wasn’t his time to go to the slaughterhouse.

“When they were unloading him into the facility he was able to use his body weight against one of the people getting him in there,” said Plymouth Police Captain Ed Benecchi. " He was able to push out and escape into the woods."

He’s been living in the woods ever since and after receiving calls about a black animal crossing a busy roadway, Plymouth police tried to capture Buddy to return to his owner. After the first attempt was unsuccessful the community latched on to Buddy’s story of escape and he is now a local legend.

“Buddy has kind of become like folklore here in town, kind of like bigfoot,” said Benecchi. " People say oh have you seen him, oh I caught a glimpse of him but oh that’s not him it’s a tree."

The community raised enough money to pay Buddy’s original farmer the $6000 dollars of meat he would have been worth. Buddy will then be transported to Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, who specializes in neglected bovines, to live the rest of his days in the sun. Although Buddy is known as a beef-a-lo, here at Critter Creek they’re looking to find a different name, a different moniker to call him. This is because he’s here to live out his days in peace and tranquility instead of being destined for the dinner table like he was before.

“Most of our animals come from situations where they were injured or abused or neglected,” said Founder of Critter Creek Erin Amerman. “We do a lot of work with the SPCA and the Humane Society. We take a lot of animals they have seized from cruelty cases and then we take animals that are at imminent risk of slaughter as well.”

The only thing left is to catch him.

“Right now I have his food dish right in front of the opening to the trailer. So he’s in fencing which still isn’t closed but he’s getting used to that,” said Benecchi. “I figure about another week I should have enough fencing in place. I should have him in and out of the trailer and it will be like fishing. I just wait for him to come up and in the trailer and hopefully without incident close the door.”

Critter Creek is the home to more than 100 animals who at any time have between 60-120 acres of room to roam.

