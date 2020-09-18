Advertisement

Escaped Connecticut beef-a-lo set to live out final days in Gainesville.

he was headed to the slaughterhouse and then decided it wasn't is time and the woods were a better choice.
he was headed to the slaughterhouse and then decided it wasn't is time and the woods were a better choice.(wcjb)
By Landon Harrar
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Where’s the beef-a-lo?

An escaped beef-a-lo in Connecticut that made a daring escape will retire in North Central Florida, after he gets caught.

In Plymouth Connecticut on August 3rd, Buddy the beef-a-lo decided it wasn’t his time to go to the slaughterhouse.

“When they were unloading him into the facility he was able to use his body weight against one of the people getting him in there,” said Plymouth Police Captain Ed Benecchi. " He was able to push out and escape into the woods."

He’s been living in the woods ever since and after receiving calls about a black animal crossing a busy roadway, Plymouth police tried to capture Buddy to return to his owner. After the first attempt was unsuccessful the community latched on to Buddy’s story of escape and he is now a local legend.

“Buddy has kind of become like folklore here in town, kind of like bigfoot,” said Benecchi. " People say oh have you seen him, oh I caught a glimpse of him but oh that’s not him it’s a tree."

The community raised enough money to pay Buddy’s original farmer the $6000 dollars of meat he would have been worth. Buddy will then be transported to Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, who specializes in neglected bovines, to live the rest of his days in the sun. Although Buddy is known as a beef-a-lo, here at Critter Creek they’re looking to find a different name, a different moniker to call him. This is because he’s here to live out his days in peace and tranquility instead of being destined for the dinner table like he was before.

“Most of our animals come from situations where they were injured or abused or neglected,” said Founder of Critter Creek Erin Amerman. “We do a lot of work with the SPCA and the Humane Society. We take a lot of animals they have seized from cruelty cases and then we take animals that are at imminent risk of slaughter as well.”

The only thing left is to catch him.

“Right now I have his food dish right in front of the opening to the trailer. So he’s in fencing which still isn’t closed but he’s getting used to that,” said Benecchi. “I figure about another week I should have enough fencing in place. I should have him in and out of the trailer and it will be like fishing. I just wait for him to come up and in the trailer and hopefully without incident close the door.”

Critter Creek is the home to more than 100 animals who at any time have between 60-120 acres of room to roam.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Belleview non-profit opens new group home for young women

Updated: 20 minutes ago

Local

Lubavitch-Chabad safely holding services for Rosh Hashana

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Josh Kimble
The organization has set up an outdoor seating area capable of holding 150 people while maintaining social distancing and has expanded to three services to accommodate more people. They've also delivered more than four hundred meal kits containing food and other essential supplies needed to properly celebrate the holiday to people who are unable to attend any of the services.

News

’People really change here. They really do.’ : Belleview non-profit opens new group home for young women

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
The non-profit Hands of Mercy Everywhere is now able to help four more teenagers who are struggling. On Friday the non-profit unveiled their newest home.

News

Changes planned for Nights of Lights in St. Augustine

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
It’s only September, but cities are already trying to figure out what the holidays will look like during the COVID-19 pandemic

Latest News

News

Marion County Public Schools: 127 students and staff quarantined the last week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County Public Schools announces 19 COVID-19 positive cases for the week of Sept. 11-Sept. 17.

News

Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Buchholz High School

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Two people at Buchholz High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Unemployment numbers go down in Florida

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The state of Florida’s unemployment is down four percent from last month.

News

Weekend Viewing Guide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Weekend Viewing Guide for September 18, 2020

News

Marion County deputies search for tire thief caught on camera

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County deputies are looking for a man who stole six tires from an auto shop in broad daylight.

News

Marion County deputies search for tire thief caught on camera

Updated: 4 hours ago