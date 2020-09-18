Gainesville city commissioners approve police advisory council ordinance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The police advisory council is meant to serve as a liaison between citizens, Gainesville police and city leaders. Council members are appointed by City Manager Lee Feldman.

“There’s going to be a big difference for the city commission, quite frankly,” said Craig Carter, the current chairman of the council.

A unanimous vote by commissioners will make the council an ordinance within city codes meaning the advisory body of 11 people will be appointed by and report to city commissioners.

“And so really it’s adding a layer of transparency and accountability to this board that many people frankly didn’t really know existed because it was under the purview of the city manager,” said Mayor Lauren Poe.

Carter says this is a move in the right direction for the future of the council.

“I would like to see younger people, I would like to see people maybe as high school age,” added Carter. “If not, a voting member but at least a participating member. We need to know what’s happening here and now, not what happened back when I was in high school. So I’m excited about that, we need to make sure we have a good make-up of our board.”

The second reading of the ordinance will be in a month’s time.

