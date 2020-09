GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gators, along with the rest of the SEC, kick off the 2020 season next Saturday.

Florida will travel to Ole Miss for its season opener.

In part two of his preseason breakdown of the Florida roster, TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell analyzes key performers and identifies some potential surprises on the Gator defense.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.