In Case You Missed It: September 17, 2020

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Sept. 17th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

Tropical Update

Updated: 33 minutes ago
By Mike Potter
TD22 Forms in the Gulf of Mexico

Homeless woman receives help from a group in Gainesville

Updated: 55 minutes ago
By Amber Pellicone
A North Central Florida homeless woman is currently off the streets and in a warm bed thanks to the help of a Gainesville woman and others.

Gainesville city commissioners rename J.J. Finley park

Updated: 8 hours ago
By WCJB Staff
Gainesville city commissioners have voted to rename J.J. Finley Park, which bore the name of a confederate general.

Ocala Police arrest man suspected of robbing a Wells Fargo

Updated: 8 hours ago
By WCJB Staff
Officers arrested Ocala resident Clark Pro on robbery charges after they say he robbed the Wells Fargo on Southwest 17th street Thursday afternoon.

Gainesville city commissioners approve police advisory council ordinance

Updated: 9 hours ago
By Ruelle Fludd
The vote was unanimous to have the police advisory council report to Gainesville city commissioners.

What’s Growing On: Agriculture industry recovering from pandemic shut down

Updated: 11 hours ago
By AJ Willy
Florida farmers are optimistic for a good year after the disaster in 2020.

University of Florida’s Turning Point U.S.A. celebrates Constitution Day

Updated: 12 hours ago
By WCJB Staff
Turning Point U.S.A. passed out free pocket-sized constitutions to celebrate Constitution Day at the Plaza of the Americas at the University of Florida.