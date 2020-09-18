In Case You Missed It: September 17, 2020
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Sept. 17th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.
Local Headlines:
- Alachua County School bus catches fire
- Bradford County student told to take off Black Lives Matter mask
- Alachua County needle exchange program may use tax payer’s dollars
- Faculty Senate votes to move University of Florida spring break
- Marion County Public Schools introduces strict guidelines for sporting events
- Santa Fe College announces the cancellation of the 2021 Spring Arts Festival
- A passenger tries to sneak three knives onto a Gainesville flight
- New wetland recharge park opens in Ocala
- Ocala Police arrest man suspected of robbing a Wells Fargo
- What’s Growing On: Agriculture industry recovering from pandemic shut down
National Headlines:
- 'Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges
- ‘Forrest Gump’ author Winston Groom dead at 77
- Gulf Coast braces for 2nd round of flooding in Sally’s wake
- US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail
- Carnival cancels more cruises, plans to sell 18 ships
- Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett tie for top prize at ACMs
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.