Advertisement

Lubavitch-Chabad safely holding services for Rosh Hashana

The organization has set up an outdoor seating area capable of holding 150 people while maintaining social distancing and has expanded to three services to accommodate more people. They've also delivered more than four hundred meal kits containing food and other essential supplies needed to properly celebrate the holiday to people who are unable to attend any of the services.
The organization has set up an outdoor seating area capable of holding 150 people while maintaining social distancing and has expanded to three services to accommodate more people. They've also delivered more than four hundred meal kits containing food and other essential supplies needed to properly celebrate the holiday to people who are unable to attend any of the services.(WCJB)
By Josh Kimble
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rosh Hashanah, the celebration of the Jewish New Year, begins Friday evening and members of the Jewish community in Gainesville are finding ways to celebrate the holiday despite COVID-19.

The Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student and Community Center has put a number of safety precautions in place to observe the holiday both with the community and at home.

The organization has set up an outdoor seating area capable of holding 150 people while maintaining social distancing and has expanded to three services to accommodate more people. They’ve also delivered more than four hundred meal kits containing food and other essential supplies needed to properly celebrate the holiday to people who are unable to attend any of the services.

“We have to do it safely, properly, to be able to serve on any level we can to provide the spiritual, the physical nourishment that Jewish people and people in general need,” said Rabbi Berl Goldman, the Director of the Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student and Community Center.

“On one hand, it’s difficult, or challenging. On the other hand, it’s an honor and humbling to be able to accommodate the needs of our students and our community at large and people are very appreciative. People want to connect during this time of the new year.”

The services Friday evening are at 6, 7:30, and 9 o’clock and require face coverings and an online reservation to attend. The organization will not be allowing any walk-ins this year for health and safety reasons.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Belleview non-profit opens new group home for young women

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

’People really change here. They really do.’ : Belleview non-profit opens new group home for young women

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
The non-profit Hands of Mercy Everywhere is now able to help four more teenagers who are struggling. On Friday the non-profit unveiled their newest home.

Local

Escaped Connecticut beef-a-lo set to live out final days in Gainesville.

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Buddy was destined for the slaughterhouse but managed to muscle his way free at the facility and escape into the woods where Police are still working to entice him with grain into a trailer so he can be caught.

News

Changes planned for Nights of Lights in St. Augustine

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
It’s only September, but cities are already trying to figure out what the holidays will look like during the COVID-19 pandemic

Latest News

News

Marion County Public Schools: 127 students and staff quarantined the last week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County Public Schools announces 19 COVID-19 positive cases for the week of Sept. 11-Sept. 17.

News

Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Buchholz High School

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Two people at Buchholz High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Unemployment numbers go down in Florida

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The state of Florida’s unemployment is down four percent from last month.

News

Weekend Viewing Guide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Weekend Viewing Guide for September 18, 2020

News

Marion County deputies search for tire thief caught on camera

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County deputies are looking for a man who stole six tires from an auto shop in broad daylight.

News

Marion County deputies search for tire thief caught on camera

Updated: 4 hours ago