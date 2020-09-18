Marion County deputies search for robbery suspect

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify a suspect after they say he robbed a milkman.

Investigators say last Friday the man entered the Circle K on North US Highway 441 in Citra trying to buy lottery tickets. That’s when he demanded money from a milk delivery man at gunpoint.

The victim gave up his wallet but it had no money inside.

CAN YOU IDENTIFY? On September 11, 2020 at approximately 4:30am the Circle K located at 12995 N US Highway 441, in... Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 17, 2020

