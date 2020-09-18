Marion County deputies search for robbery suspect
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:02 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify a suspect after they say he robbed a milkman.
Investigators say last Friday the man entered the Circle K on North US Highway 441 in Citra trying to buy lottery tickets. That’s when he demanded money from a milk delivery man at gunpoint.
The victim gave up his wallet but it had no money inside.
