Advertisement

Marion County deputies search for tire thief caught on camera

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are looking for a man who stole six tires from an auto shop in broad daylight.

Investigators feel it will not be long until someone identifies the suspect in the very clear surveillance photos.

They say this man went into High Speed Auto on US Highway 441 and loaded 6 tires into a white box truck that was towing a black and purple Mazda.

If you recognize the thief, call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111 or CrimeStoppers at 352-368-7867.

Information leading to an arrest can be eligible for a cash reward.

CAN YOU IDENTIFY? Picture isn’t going to get much more clear. And yes we know he touched the counter and sat in the...

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Buchholz High School

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Two people at Buchholz High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Unemployment numbers go down in Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The state of Florida’s unemployment is down four percent from last month.

News

Weekend Viewing Guide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Potter
Weekend Viewing Guide for September 18, 2020

News

Marion County deputies search for tire thief caught on camera

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Potter
TD22 in the Western Gulf of Mexico

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Homeless woman receives help from a group in Gainesville

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
A North Central Florida homeless woman is currently off the streets and in a warm bed thanks to the help of a Gainesville woman and others.

News

In Case You Missed It: September 17, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Here are the local and national stories from Sept. 17th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 14 hours ago