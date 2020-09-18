Marion County deputies search for tire thief caught on camera

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are looking for a man who stole six tires from an auto shop in broad daylight.

Investigators feel it will not be long until someone identifies the suspect in the very clear surveillance photos.

They say this man went into High Speed Auto on US Highway 441 and loaded 6 tires into a white box truck that was towing a black and purple Mazda.

If you recognize the thief, call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111 or CrimeStoppers at 352-368-7867.

Information leading to an arrest can be eligible for a cash reward.

CAN YOU IDENTIFY? Picture isn’t going to get much more clear. And yes we know he touched the counter and sat in the... Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 18, 2020

