Marion County Public Schools: 127 students and staff quarantined the last week

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools announces 19 COVID-19 positive cases for the week of Sept. 11-Sept. 17.

According to MCPS, 127 students and staff members have been quarantined, 105 being students.

Schools that have been impacted by positive COVID-19 cases this week are: Belleview Elementary, Belleview Middle, Dunnellon High, Forest High, Fort McCoy School, Hammett Bown Jr. Elementary, Hillcrest School, Horizon Academy of Marion Oaks, Lake Weir Middle, Sunrise Elementary and Vanguard High.

Marion County Public Schools announce 19 COVID-19 positive cases and 127 students, staff quarantined. (MCPS)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.