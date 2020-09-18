Marion County Public Schools: 127 students and staff quarantined the last week
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools announces 19 COVID-19 positive cases for the week of Sept. 11-Sept. 17.
According to MCPS, 127 students and staff members have been quarantined, 105 being students.
Schools that have been impacted by positive COVID-19 cases this week are: Belleview Elementary, Belleview Middle, Dunnellon High, Forest High, Fort McCoy School, Hammett Bown Jr. Elementary, Hillcrest School, Horizon Academy of Marion Oaks, Lake Weir Middle, Sunrise Elementary and Vanguard High.
