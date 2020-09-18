Nonstop flights to Miami return to Gainesville Regional Airport

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nonstop flights from Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV) to Miami International Airport (MIA) have resumed after a six-month, COVID-19 related hiatus.

“GNV is pleased to report convenient MIA nonstops are back in the schedule, after an approximate six-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Allan Penksa, CEO, Gainesville Alachua County Regional Airport Authority (GACRAA). “For our passengers who choose to fly instead of drive, it’s an easy and quick way to travel to Miami as well as connect to numerous international destinations. And, it’s one more positive step as we navigate a safe return to normal operations at GNV.”

The nonstop flights, operated by American Airlines, operate daily, except for Tuesday and Wednesday, with a 6:30 a.m. departure from GNV, arriving MIA at 7:34 a.m. and an 8:27 p.m. return from MIA, arriving GNV at 9:36 p.m. Additional connecting flights to/from MIA are available on American Airlines seven days a week, via the hubs of Charlotte (CLT) or Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), or on Delta Airlines, via Atlanta (ATL).

