Ocala Police arrest man suspected of robbing a Wells Fargo

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers arrested Ocala resident Clark Pro on robbery charges after they say he robbed the Wells Fargo on Southwest 17th street Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses say the robbery took place around 1:00pm. Pro slipped a bank teller a note demanding money.

Witnesses also account that Pro was covering his hand to appear as if he was concealing a weapon.

After a short track, a K-9 unit was able to catch Pro.

Pro is being held on a $10,000 bond at the Marion county jail.

