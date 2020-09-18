’People really change here. They really do.’ : Belleview non-profit opens new group home for young women

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The non-profit Hands of Mercy Everywhere is now able to help four more teenagers who are struggling. On Friday the non-profit unveiled their newest home.

Today I’m back at Grace House a year later for the grand opening of Hands of Mercy Everywhere’s fourth house to help at risk girls in Belleview. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/Wg9gmqqUto — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) September 18, 2020

Grace House is the fourth home that the organization has renovated to help troubled young women in Belleview, who often come from the foster care system.

Grace House will be used to help and house these women who have emotional and behavioral disorders.

“This home here will help them with medication management. We have on-site counseling for the girls,” the non-profit’s Founder and CEO Diane Schofield said.

The girls and teenagers staying at Grace House will also receive help with money management, transportation and educational tutoring.

TV20 was first introduced to the project in June 2019, when the non-profit was awarded Community Development Block funds.

#FlashbackFriday | Here's a look at Grace House when TV20 first reported on Hands of Mercy Everywhere receiving grant money through Marion County's Community Services Department, compared to what we saw today. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/PJ5TsGaYHN — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) September 18, 2020

“About two years agate lay across the street, Emma Jean Smith, a retired school teacher, she had passed away and she left this home to us so we wrote a Community Block Grant to renovate it and get it ready to be an additional part of our ministry,” Schofield said.

And for the young women who will be staying at the home, it really is a huge blessing.

“Have you ever watched one of those movies where it goes from such a sad story in the beginning and it turns out so good in the end, this is like a live movie. People really change here. They really do. I don’t know exactly where I would be right now if I wasn’t at Hands of Mercy and get the help,” Grace House Resident, Alexis Alfonso said.

To start, four girls will be living in Grace House, but there is the capacity to house eight girls.

H ands of Mercy Everywhere has three other homes.

Faith House was built in 2004 an serves females ages 12 to 17 who are at risk of trafficking.

Hope House was built in 2015 and serves as a maternity home for girls ages 12 to 17. Girls living at Hope House have access to counseling services, assists daycare and childbirth education.

Promise House was built in 2019 and serves as transitional housing for young women ages 18 to 21 who are working towards independence.

The non-profits next project will be to renovate an education and hospitality vocational center, right across the street from Grace House.

