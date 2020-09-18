Advertisement

Potential changes to UF’s spring semester may cause students to lose a spring break

After everything they’ve been through this semester, UF students may be saying, “Give me a break.” Now, they might be getting one but losing another. The University of Florida Faculty Senate voted Thursday night to move spring break to the end of winter break. The university administration is now reviewing the matter and will announce a decision soon.
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the highlights of college is spring break, but students at the University of Florida might miss out on that next semester. Instead, they would receive an extra week of vacation during their winter break. This comes after the University of Florida’s Faculty Senate voted to move spring break to the end of winter break. Now, the university administration is reviewing the matter.

“The administration actually proposed this idea, and the university leadership supports it for a number of reasons,” said UF Spokesperson Steve Orlando.

According to an email sent Friday to UF employees, “Should a spike in cases occur this winter as some experts predict, an extra week of break in January may provide more time for the surge to subside. Finally, should a vaccine become available this fall, the additional winter break time would allow more students to receive it.”

But do students support the plan? Some, including Patrick Molen, understand the decision.

“My initial reaction was that I was a little disappointed to see that, but I’m also now thinking that I’m not surprised as well, considering that there has been a lot of parting going on during the pandemic."

Isabella Camarda is disappointed about not having a break to relax and decompress from the semester.

“I wasn’t too thrilled about it. I like having a break in between the classes to cut up the semester a little more. Rather than just having one long winter break.”

Molen thinks this is the right decision.

“For the long term status of UF, it is a good idea. I completely understand, and I’m going to assume that the majority of the student population is probably disappointed in this decision.”

Camarda doesn’t believe this change won’t stop students from enjoying a long winter break.

“People are just going to take longer vacations for winter break and possibly travel even to other places,” said Camarda. “Either way, they are going to still travel.”

Orlando said university leaders understand the impact this may have, and this decision illustrates the changes that have been made because of the pandemic.

“Everything so far this year and the pandemic has kind of turned a lot of things upside down, in terms of schedules, expectations. Unfortunately, this is another one of those examples. It is something that we feel is important in terms of public health and safety of our students faculty and staff.”

UF isn’t the only university to make this difficult decision, according to Orlando.

“This is something that we’ve never that I can recall, I don’t recall us moving spring break before, but this is something a number of other universities around the country have already done.”

Under this new plan, the spring semester would start on January 11th. The university administration will announce a decision soon and the new academic calendar will be publish here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

