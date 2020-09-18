Rams drop Thursday night matchup

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Eastside Rams fell to 0-2 on the young season with a 28-3 Thursday night loss to visiting Menendez at Citizens Field.

The Rams got on the board first on a 30-yard field goal by Ethan Grand but were held scoreless after that. The Falcons scored 14 points in each half to secure their first win of the year.

The rest of the week three football action in NCFL takes place on Friday, led by TV20′s Game of the Week: Union County (1-0) at Newberry (1-1).

