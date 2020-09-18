Rosh Hashanah starts Friday with virtual options

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Celebrations in the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah get underway Friday night.

Lubavitch Chabad will host a candle-lighting starting at 7:12 p.m. Friday evening. Guests will have the choice of 3 times to have dinner. People can also participate in the evening over zoom.

Both Temple Shir Shalom and Congregation B’nair Israel will start streaming their services at 8 p.m.

