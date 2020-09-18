Santa Fe College announces the cancellation of the 2021 Spring Arts Festival

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The coronavirus pandemic will cancel a popular Gainesville event in the spring.

Santa Fe College and the Santa Fe College Foundation announced that the 2021 spring arts festival is canceled.

The event was originally set for April 10 through the 11 but will not occur for the second straight year.

“Even though it seems a little far out at this point,” said Michael Curry, SFC Associate Vice President for Advancement. “Far from the actually day of the festival, we had to work with the best information that we had a make a decision.”

The 2020 festival was also canceled due to COVID-19.

According to a press release, college officials “considered the health and safety of both artists and attendees” before making the decision.

The festival is one of the largest annual events in the area, attracting more than 200 artists and 100,000 guests to the city of Gainesville.

“Artists have been cooperative in the sense that they understand why we made the decision and they agree with it,” SFC Cultural Programs Coordinator Edward Shaw.

