Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Buchholz High School

An Alachua County Public School spokesperson confirmed to TV20 that an email was sent out to the Buchholz school community alerting them to the new cases.
An Alachua County Public School spokesperson confirmed to TV20 that an email was sent out to the Buchholz school community alerting them to the new cases.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two students at Buchholz High School have tested positive for COVID-19.



According to the email, student one has not been on campus since Sept. 11, while student two has not been on campus since Sept. 14.

The two students will not be able to return to campus until meeting the district’s return to school/work protocols.

“In collaboration with the Alachua County Health Department, we are individually contacting those who may have had ‘significant exposure’ to these individuals,”the email stated.

Those who have been exposed are required to self isolate for 14 days and remain symptom-free before returning to school.

According to the county COVID-19 dashboard, there are four active cases at Buchholz High School - since Aug. 17 there have been 21 reported COVID-19 cases in students and 16 in staff members.

