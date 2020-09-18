Advertisement

UF professor honored for work in creating smartphone adapter to test for COVID-19

By Josh Kimble
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A University of Florida professor is being honored for his work in creating a smartphone adapter that can test for COVID-19 using saliva.

Rhoel Dinglasan, a Professor of Infectious Diseases at UF, along with two others, competed in the National Institute of Health’s Technology Accelerator Challenge, placing second.

The team created the CLIP-CAM which was originally designed to test for Malaria and Anemia but modified to also test for coronavirus. It’s an adapter for the iPhone that allows the user to submit a saliva sample and get results back the same day.

“The idea is, more people can now use an app on your iPhone, with our adapter, with our test, and basically get tested within half an hour from the comfort of their own home,” said Dinglasen.

“The fact that the cellphone allows for rapid communication of results by text or by email, it changes the way we can report in real-time.”

The team was awarded $200,000 for their entry and plans to use that money to move forward with a prototype and eventually production for public use.

For more information about the CLIP-CAM and the team behind it, click HERE.

