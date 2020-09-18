Unemployment numbers go down in Florida
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida’s unemployment is down four percent from last month.
According to the Florida DEO, Florida’s unemployment rate was at 7.4% in August, which is down from July but up 4.4% from a year ago. The estimates that 753,000 Floridians are out of work.
The state lost 456,100 jobs over the year, a decrease of 5.1%.
Nationally, the number of Americans filing for unemployment in the country was down for the second week in a row, according to numbers released Thursday - continued jobless claims also dropped.
The U.S. unemployment rate was 8.4% in August.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.