Unemployment numbers go down in Florida

Hundreds of thousands of people have filed for unemployment within the state of Florida and are still waiting to receive their checks.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida’s unemployment is down four percent from last month.

According to the Florida DEO, Florida’s unemployment rate was at 7.4% in August, which is down from July but up 4.4% from a year ago. The estimates that 753,000 Floridians are out of work.

The state lost 456,100 jobs over the year, a decrease of 5.1%.

Nationally, the number of Americans filing for unemployment in the country was down for the second week in a row, according to numbers released Thursday - continued jobless claims also dropped.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 8.4% in August.

