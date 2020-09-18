Advertisement

Woman from Marion County reported missing and endangered

Marion County deputies are searching for a missing woman from Summerfield.
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are searching for a missing woman from Summerfield.

Deputies say family members of Melanie Taylor are concerned for her well-being following suspicious social media activity leading up to her disappearance.

Taylor was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 9th on SE 169th Lane in Summerfield. The 40-year-old’s direction of travel is unknown.

MISSING ENDANGERED - MELANIE ANN TAYLOR Melanie was last seen on September 9, 2020 and her family is very concerned for...

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 17, 2020

