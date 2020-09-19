Florida to spend $2.3 million on spring restoration projects in North Central Florida.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $50 million will be spent on springs restoration projects, some of that going to North Central Florida springs.

The state will spend $2,300,000 to acquire land in the Suwannee River Water Management District at three locations. The land is being acquired at Columbia County Grasslands at Ichetucknee Springs, Devil’s Ear Springs Recharge from Ginnie Springs Group, Santa Fe Springs and Sawdust Spring at Sawdust and Devil’s Ear springs.

The hope is that the acquisition of these lands will help improve aquifer recharge potential, enhance recreational opportunities and protect native species.

“As Florida’s Springs Heartland, it is critical for us to focus on the health of our springs and connect with our community partners to accomplish that effort. Funding these projects will help protect and restore our natural systems,” said Hugh Thomas, Executive Director of the Suwannee River Water Management District. “Thank you to Governor DeSantis, the Legislature and Florida Department of Environmental Protection for leading this initiative to protect our water resources.”

For more information on Florida’s spring restoration project funding click here.

