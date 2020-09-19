Advertisement

Gainesville art festival and medieval faire events canceled and moved online

The Downtown Festival & Art Show, and the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire will be hosted virtually by the city of Gainesville due to the pandemic.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Downtown Festival and Art Show, and the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire will be hosted virtually by the city of Gainesville due to the pandemic.

The Downtown Festival & Art Show was originally scheduled for Nov. 7-8. The Hoggetowne Medieval Faire would have been Jan. 30-31 and Feb. 6-7. The events will now be held online on those days.

At the Downtown Festival & Art Show virtual event, participants will be able to see artwork and purchase pieces. Local musicians and dance groups will perform virtually as community groups. Festival sponsors and young artists will also engage in virtual chat rooms with online attendees.

For the Hoggetown Medieval Faire virtual event staff is working to create “Hoggetowne at Home: A Virtual Medieval Experience,” where participants will be able to connect online with medieval merchants, purchase medieval wares, watch various demonstrations and performances, and engage with characters.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

