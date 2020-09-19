Advertisement

Sports Overtime Week 3

Newberry claims tight win, Santa Fe picks up first victory
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On a night decorated by blowouts across North Central Florida, Newberry picked up another close victory, edging Union County, 28-21 in TV20′s Game of the Week.  The Panthers improve to 2-1 overall after their third game decided by a total of 16 points.  The Fightin' Tigers drop to 1-1.

Week Three H.S. Football Scores:

Newberry def. Union County, 28-21

FSU High def. P.K. Yonge, 57-0

Seminole def. GHS, 28-0

Santa Fe def. Fort White, 26-14

Munroe def. St. Francis , 35-0

Trinity Catholic def. South Sumter, 48-31

Bishop McLaughlin def. Bronson, 37-8

Dixie County def. Williston, 40-18

Lafayette def. St. Joseph Academy, 41-8

Madison County def. Suwannee, 32-14

Keystone Heights def. Providence, 33-7

University Christian def.  Bradford, 33-23

Taylor County def. Chiefland, 21-14

Interlachen def.  Parrish Community, 46-13

Cambridge Christian def. Trenton, 24-6

