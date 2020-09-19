Sports Overtime Week 3
Newberry claims tight win, Santa Fe picks up first victory
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On a night decorated by blowouts across North Central Florida, Newberry picked up another close victory, edging Union County, 28-21 in TV20′s Game of the Week. The Panthers improve to 2-1 overall after their third game decided by a total of 16 points. The Fightin' Tigers drop to 1-1.
Week Three H.S. Football Scores:
Newberry def. Union County, 28-21
FSU High def. P.K. Yonge, 57-0
Seminole def. GHS, 28-0
Santa Fe def. Fort White, 26-14
Munroe def. St. Francis , 35-0
Trinity Catholic def. South Sumter, 48-31
Bishop McLaughlin def. Bronson, 37-8
Dixie County def. Williston, 40-18
Lafayette def. St. Joseph Academy, 41-8
Madison County def. Suwannee, 32-14
Keystone Heights def. Providence, 33-7
University Christian def. Bradford, 33-23
Taylor County def. Chiefland, 21-14
Interlachen def. Parrish Community, 46-13
Cambridge Christian def. Trenton, 24-6
