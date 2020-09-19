The City of Ocala introduces new Recreation and Parks director

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Preston Prooser has taken over the role of Ocala Recreation and Parks director. He accepted the role in August, and began his duties September 8th.

Prooser has 30 years of experience in the field. He previously worked in similar positions for Woodstock Georgia Orange Beach, Alabama, and Laurel, Mississippi. He is a Certified Parks and Recreation Executive (CPRE) through the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).

Prooser will oversee 65 employees in the department. His responsibilities include management of parks operations and maintenance; central business district maintenance; recreation and aquatic facilities and programming; event services; golf, tennis and other sports facilities; and cultural arts and sciences facilities and programs.

“Joining the City of Ocala and meeting the leaders and employees of this organization has been a tremendous honor. I am grateful for the opportunity to join this group of individuals who work so hard to serve the community,” said Pooser. “As the director of this department, I look forward to carrying out the Recreation and Parks vision for the future, leading with responsiveness, and working collectively with my peers. The City of Ocala has an outstanding Recreation and Parks Department and I’m looking forward to leading it into the future.”

