Advertisement

The City of Ocala introduces new Recreation and Parks director

By Casey Fite
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Preston Prooser has taken over the role of Ocala Recreation and Parks director. He accepted the role in August, and began his duties September 8th.

Prooser has 30 years of experience in the field. He previously worked in similar positions for Woodstock Georgia Orange Beach, Alabama, and Laurel, Mississippi. He is a Certified Parks and Recreation Executive (CPRE) through the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).

Prooser will oversee 65 employees in the department. His responsibilities include management of parks operations and maintenance; central business district maintenance; recreation and aquatic facilities and programming; event services; golf, tennis and other sports facilities; and cultural arts and sciences facilities and programs.

“Joining the City of Ocala and meeting the leaders and employees of this organization has been a tremendous honor. I am grateful for the opportunity to join this group of individuals who work so hard to serve the community,” said Pooser. “As the director of this department, I look forward to carrying out the Recreation and Parks vision for the future, leading with responsiveness, and working collectively with my peers. The City of Ocala has an outstanding Recreation and Parks Department and I’m looking forward to leading it into the future.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Elections

New parks and rec director named

Updated: moments ago

News

Gainesville girl sets her Eagle Scout project in stone at UF Children’s Hospital

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Olivia Foli is set to be in the inaugural class of girl Eagle Scout’s with her scavenger hunt and healing stone project at UF Children’s Hospital.

News

Belleview non-profit opens new group home for young women

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

’People really change here. They really do.’ : Belleview non-profit opens new group home for young women

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
The non-profit Hands of Mercy Everywhere is now able to help four more teenagers who are struggling. On Friday the non-profit unveiled their newest home.

Latest News

News

Changes planned for Nights of Lights in St. Augustine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
It’s only September, but cities are already trying to figure out what the holidays will look like during the COVID-19 pandemic

News

Marion County Public Schools: 127 students and staff quarantined the last week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County Public Schools announces 19 COVID-19 positive cases for the week of Sept. 11-Sept. 17.

News

Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Buchholz High School

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Two people at Buchholz High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Unemployment numbers go down in Florida

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The state of Florida’s unemployment is down four percent from last month.

News

Weekend Viewing Guide

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Weekend Viewing Guide for September 18, 2020

News

Marion County deputies search for tire thief caught on camera

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County deputies are looking for a man who stole six tires from an auto shop in broad daylight.