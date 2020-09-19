UF College of Medicine Offers Free COVID Testing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is offering free COVID-19 tests to those in need.

Earlier this morning, the UF College of Medicine, along with the Alachua County Department of Health and Southwest Advocacy Group, set up a drive-thru testing site in Southwest Gainesville.

With 200 tests available, no appointment was necessary and they even accepted walk-ups.

Officials say the new test is far less invasive, since a Q-tip only needs to be inserted about half-an-inch into each nostril.

The college plans on adding additional sites in the future, along with potentially increasing the number of tests.

