UF College of Medicine Offers Free COVID Testing
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is offering free COVID-19 tests to those in need.
Earlier this morning, the UF College of Medicine, along with the Alachua County Department of Health and Southwest Advocacy Group, set up a drive-thru testing site in Southwest Gainesville.
With 200 tests available, no appointment was necessary and they even accepted walk-ups.
Officials say the new test is far less invasive, since a Q-tip only needs to be inserted about half-an-inch into each nostril.
The college plans on adding additional sites in the future, along with potentially increasing the number of tests.
